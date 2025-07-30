KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — A video going viral now and showing women in a mass fight is from a sports event on May 24, over two months ago, Segamat district police clarified.

The incident took place during a netball championship as part of the Johor State Sports Carnival at the Jementah constituency level, held at Pulapol Segamat’s open hall, Segamat OCPD Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said.

Police only became aware of the footage yesterday, when the video titled “Sports Day Turns Chaotic” started spreading across social media platforms, he said.

The confrontation erupted from mutual provocations stemming from dissatisfaction with alleged rule infractions during the match.

Despite the heated exchange captured on video, both sides immediately worked to de-escalate the situation and reached a peaceful resolution on the same day.

“The parties involved in this incident have been called to the Segamat district police headquarters to have their statements recorded,” he said.

Yesterday, both groups filed police reports detailing the incident and reaffirming their earlier decision to settle the matter without further action.

Ahmad Zamry said that the issue wasconclusively resolved and called for an end to public speculation about the incident.