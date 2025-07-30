KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — A 14-year-old student, who was recorded punching a teacher in a viral video, has pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt at the Kajang Magistrate’s Court today.

The boy made the plea after the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code was read out before Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil, the New Straits Times reported.

As the accused is a minor, the court conducted the proceedings behind closed doors and barred the media from entering.

The boy was brought in by Kajang police, who arrested him over the incident yesterday, and entered the courtroom with his parents and lawyer, S. Priyalatha, before the hearing began.

Kajang Police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof previously said the 29-year-old secondary school teacher lodged a report at about 7.15 pm yesterday, and the student was detained shortly afterwards in the Kajang area.

Naazron said the boy was believed to have hit the teacher for reprimanding him over skipping a class.