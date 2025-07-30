SIBU, July 30 — The Salim Water Treatment Plant (WTP) upgrading project here is progressing smoothly, with 8.85 per cent advancement ahead of original schedule, said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

Implemented by Sibu Water Board (SWB), the project has reached 25.48 per cent physical progress compared to the original target of 16.63 per cent.

“Based on my observation of the works at the site today, I am pleased that everything is progressing smoothly.

“This is a very good sign, reflecting the extraordinary efforts by all parties involved,” he told reporters during a site visit here yesterday.

The project, which costs RM291.4 million (with the main contract valued at RM269.1 million), aims to double the water production capacity of the Salim plant from 150 million litres per day (MLD) to 300 MLD.

Julaihi said once completed, Sibu’s total water supply capacity ― including the Bukit Lima Plant (45 MLD) will reach 345 MLD, providing a healthy reserve margin not just for Sibu but also surrounding areas.

“This upgrade will meet the increasing demand for clean water in Sibu and nearby regions,” he said.

He noted that 120 workers are currently involved in the on-site works to ensure the project remains on track.

Julaihi also expressed appreciation to SWB, project engineers and all stakeholders involved in the project’s implementation.

“I hope this encouraging momentum will be maintained until the project is completed next year,” he added. — The Borneo Post