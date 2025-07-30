SHAH ALAM, July 30 — Kuala Lumpur Police College commandant Datuk Shazeli Kahar, has been appointed Selangor police chief effective today.

Shazeli takes over from Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, who was appointed as Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director at Bukit Aman on July 21.

Prior to Shazeli’s appointment, the role was temporarily held by Selangor police deputy chief, Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan.

The handover of duties ceremony took place at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), witnessed by Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department (Jlog) director CP Gilberd Philip Layang.

In his speech, Shazeli acknowledged the significant responsibility entrusted to him and pledged to continue the excellence of the police force in Selangor, ensuring the state remains peaceful and secure.

“As the new police chief, I understand the expectations of both the public and PDRM personnel for leadership that is trustworthy and connected to the community.

“I am committed to continuing the legacy of excellence and driving change to maintain Selangor’s safety and well-being,” he said.

Shazeli, 50, who has served nearly 25 years in the force, began his career in the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters, Perak.

He has since held various strategic roles at Bukit Aman and led the Special Branch in Perak, focusing on extremism and terrorism-related matters. — Bernama