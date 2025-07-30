MIRI, July 30 — What began as an innocent swim for three young friends ended in tragedy yesterday when a 10-year-old boy drowned at Lutong Beach around noon.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah confirmed that a report regarding the incident was received by the Lutong police station at 4.36pm.

“The boy, a Primary 4 pupil of SK Lutong, was swimming with two friends when the incident occurred.

“Medical personnel dispatched to the scene later confirmed his death,” he said in a statement last night.

He said police are investigating the case as sudden death.

He urged members of the public who may have information related to the incident to come forward and assist the investigation.

“Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact investigating officer Sgt Husaini Amin via mobile on 019-8889530 or 085-655202.

“Alternatively, they may report to the nearest police station,” he added. — The Borneo Post