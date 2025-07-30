KUCHING, July 30 — A 66-year-old man was found dead in his home at Taman Seng Goon here yesterday, after neighbours reported not seeing him for more than a week.

Acting Kuching police chief, Supt Merbin Lisa said that police received information from the public around 3.45pm, alerting them that the man had not been seen leaving his house for the past 10 days.

Acting on the information, a team from the Sungai Maong police station rushed to the scene and discovered the man in a decomposed state in the living room of the house.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased is believed to be a 66-year-old local man who had been living alone.

“The body has been sent to the Forensic Department of Sarawak General Hospital for a post-mortem, after his next of kin was successfully traced,” said Merbin in a statement.

The case has been classified as a sudden death, and the police urged the public to refrain from speculation out of respect for the deceased’s family.

Anyone who may have known the deceased is urged to contact Sungai Maong Police Station chief, Insp Awang Ramzi Awang Junaidi at 019-8444123 or the Sungai Maong Police Station at 082-420469. — The Borneo Post