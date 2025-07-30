KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today announced that Firefly’s jet operations will relocate from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, effective August 19, 2025.

However, its turboprop services will continue operating from Subang, maintaining regional connectivity.

“The move to KLIA allows Firefly to scale its jet operations more efficiently, improve passenger connectivity and better leverage MAG’s shared capabilities in engineering, ground handling and catering,” group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said in a statement.

“SZB will continue to play an important role in Firefly’s network through its turboprop operations, which provide essential connectivity across key domestic and regional routes,” he added, referring to the Subang SkyPark.

He also said the decision reinforces MAG’s commitment to strengthening KLIA as the main aviation hub, while continuing to offer accessible air travel options across the country.

The group also said that the move is part of its long-term network optimisation plan to enhance operational

efficiency and ensure sustainable operations for Firefly’s jet services.

Relocating to KLIA would allow greater scalability for jet operations to operate and reflects its intent to strengthen network connectivity, said the group, which also operates Malaysia Airlines.

Jet services from KLIA will begin with a flight to Tawau on August 19, followed by Kuching and Kota Kinabalu on August 21, Singapore on August 22, and Johor Bahru on August 23.

Flights to Kota Bharu and Terengganu will start on August 30, with Sibu commencing on September 3, while services to Penang will increase from twice to six times weekly on August 23 and 10 times weekly by November.

These routes will be served using Firefly’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft, offering 10kg checked baggage, 7kg carry-on allowance and in-flight refreshments.

Promotional all-in, one-way fares start from RM58, with bookings now open.

Passengers affected by the relocation will be contacted with options for alternative arrangements or full refunds, in accordance with the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016.