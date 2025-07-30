KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Seven foreign men were brought before the Magistrates’ Court here today to face a charge of kidnapping a Bangladeshi businessman last month.

The accused comprised two Bangladeshi nationals, Sohel Rana, 40, and Sahajahan, 37, as well as five Myanmar nationals: Abdul Majid Abdul Malik, 25; Soforodin Fozol Korim, 25; Mokhtar Huson Zaher Huson, 26; Mohammad Ismail Azita Rahman, 23; and Mohammad Arafat Hussein Jamal Mustafa, 24.

All seven nodded in understanding after the charge was read before Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They are accused of jointly abducting a 47-year-old Bangladeshi man with the intent of demanding ransom, in front of a mosque in Sentul around 11.30 pm on June 26.

They were charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, which provides for a sentence of between 30 and 40 years’ imprisonment, as well as caning, upon conviction.

The court fixed Oct 2 for the next case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Iman Nurhidayah Ezani appeared for the prosecution, while counsel K Komagan represented Sohel Rana.

The remaining six accused were unrepresented. — Bernama