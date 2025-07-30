KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Education Ministry has suspended four students and issued warning letters to 14 others after a school fight went viral on social media.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek visited the school this morning to gather full details of the incident, Berita Harian reported.

She said the ministry would not compromise on matters that threaten the safety of educational institutions.

Fadhlina added that the ministry aimed to ensure a safe environment and the well-being of all school communities following the incident.

Fadhlina said the disciplinary actions were taken in accordance with the ministry’s established procedures.

Students under suspension will participate in a community service programme coordinated by the district education office.

Counselling sessions will also be provided to guide the students in changing their behaviour through the practice of positive values.