PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — The Founding Board of the Malaysian Media Council must urgently engage with all media organisations to ensure that the accreditation process and the spirit of media freedom are fully understood, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this in response to concerns raised by several media representatives regarding transparency in the establishment and operations of the Malaysian Media Council.

As such, Fahmi proposed a comprehensive meeting involving all media organisations to ensure transparency and a shared understanding of the council’s direction.

“Some media representatives have voiced concerns; they do not want the emergence of certain groups or blocs.

“Therefore, I urge the Media Council and its Founding Board to immediately engage with all media organisations so that they receive accurate information ahead of the first Annual General Meeting this November,” he said at the Communications Ministry’s Monthly Assembly here today.

Also present were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi said the government had recently signed the official gazette for the establishment of the Founding Board of the Malaysian Media Council as a significant step in strengthening the country’s media landscape.

The board comprises 12 members — four representatives each from media companies, media associations, and independent media practitioners and non-media members.

The establishment of the Malaysian Media Council is part of the government’s media industry reform initiatives aimed at ensuring that freedom, accountability and professionalism in the media sector are preserved and enhanced. — Bernama