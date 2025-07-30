KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysia and Brunei have expressed confidence that Asean can continue to be a model region in the promotion of diplomacy and global peace.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was raised with the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah when they spoke via phone call shortly after he (Anwar) arrived at the Asean Secretariat Building in Jakarta yesterday.

“We touched on Asean as well as talking about efforts to reconcile Thailand and Cambodia, which agreed to unconditionally stop all forms of violence yesterday.

“God willing, we are confident that Asean will continue to be a model region in promoting diplomacy and global peace,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to ease tensions along the disputed border, as a result of a special meeting chaired by Anwar as Asean Chairman in Putrajaya, on Monday.

The special meeting was attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Also present at the meeting were US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

The US is the co-organiser of the meeting while China is present as an observer to support a peaceful resolution to the current situation.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours have a history of diplomatic disputes involving an 817-kilometre-long border that has not yet been fully demarcated.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been high since May 28 following clashes between the troops of two countries near the border area in Preah Vihear, which killed a Cambodian soldier.

The latest conflict erupted on July 24 with several incidents of fighting reported in the border area in northern Cambodia, resulting in casualties on both sides.

After the special meeting, the Prime Minister then left for Jakarta to attend the 13th Annual Consultation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, which took place today. — Bernama