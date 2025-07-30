KUCHING, July 30 — Sarawak, through its utility company Sarawak Energy Berhad, has entered into an agreement with PT Adaro Energy Indonesia to jointly develop hydropower projects along the Kayan River in Indonesia’s North Kalimantan province, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the collaboration was formalised during his official working visit to Jakarta on Tuesday, where he accompanied Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the 13th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultation.

Highlighting the significance of the cross-border cooperation, Abang Johari stressed the need for Sarawakian engineers to work closely with their Indonesian counterparts.

“Sarawak needs more engineers there to collaborate with engineers from Indonesia. This means we will be working beyond Sarawak’s borders,” he said during the launch of the Special Financial Aid (BKK) for Sarawakian tertiary students in Kuala Lumpur today.

He also revealed that Japanese firm Sumitomo has expressed strong interest in participating in Sarawak’s hydrogen energy industry.

According to him, this reflects Sarawak’s growing prominence in strategic green energy sectors.

He called on Sarawakian youths to prepare for global opportunities in the emerging green economy, particularly in areas such as renewable energy and hydrogen. — The Borneo Post