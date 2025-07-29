KLANG, July 29 — Sabak Bernam has been confirmed as Selangor’s primary rice-producing district, based on findings from the 2024 Selangor Agricultural Census Interim Report.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said rice remains the main crop in the district, with a planted area covering 24,098 hectares.

“The value of rice sales recorded in Sabak Bernam alone reached RM220.1 million, representing more than 60 per cent of Selangor’s total rice sales,” he said in a statement during the launch of the state-level interim report here today.

Mohd Uzir said Sabak Bernam also posted the highest number of agricultural holdings in Selangor, with 9,296 holdings, comprising 9,197 individual and 99 organisational, out of 37,117 recorded statewide.

“It also led in planted and harvested areas at 44,123 and 43,287 hectares respectively, contributing to overall agricultural sales worth RM1.64 billion,” he added.

Statewide data showed 95.6 per cent of agricultural holdings were owned by individuals, mostly aged 46 and above (77.3 per cent), with nearly half aged 60 and above, he noted.

“This indicates the sector is still dominated by experienced farmers, underscoring the value of tradition and expertise in sustaining agriculture. However, one key challenge is drawing more youth into the sector to ensure its renewal and competitiveness,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the livestock subsector recorded 2,198 holdings with sales worth RM3.16 billion, while capture fisheries contributed RM1.39 billion from 106,920 tonnes. Aquaculture produced 16,900 tonnes and 372 million fish (ornamental and fry), valued at RM196.4 million.

The interim report was launched by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, with state Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim also present. — Bernama