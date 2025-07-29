GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — Police investigations have found no criminal elements, including human trafficking or abuse, in the case involving 20 children who were rescued from a warehouse in Bukit Mertajam last week.

Acting Penang Police Chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin confirmed today that the case has been handed over to the Penang Welfare Department (JKM) for further action.

“We have recorded statements from all the children, including the mother of the baby,” he said when contacted by the media.

“After we carried out further investigations, no criminal elements were detected. We did not find elements of abuse, human trafficking, or other crimes.”

The case drew public attention after a joint special operation by JKM and the police on July 21 rescued 20 children, including a 15-day-old baby girl, from what were described as squalid conditions in a warehouse and an adjacent house used as an unregistered learning centre.

The children, aged between 15 days and 16 years, consisted of 10 boys and 10 girls.

Yesterday, state Social Development, Welfare, and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim told a press conference that some of the children did not have legal guardians and were believed to be deprived of basic needs such as food, clothing, and safe shelter.

She said that 12, including the baby, also did not have birth certificates. Six had identification documents and known family members, and two have since been handed over to close relatives.