KOTA KINABALU, July 29 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) today conducted the firing of several Exocet missiles and a Black Shark torpedo in TAMING SARI 23/25 exercise in the South China Sea to raise the country’s maritime defence readiness.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the exercise involved the firing of Exocet MM40 missiles by KD Lekiu and KD Lekir, as well as the firing of Exocet SM39 missiles in coordination from the submarine KD Tunku Abdul Rahman.

He said the exercise also made history as it involved submarine KD Tun Razak firing a Black Shark torpedo in a war configuration for the first time.

“For the Exocet missile, the firing was carried out at a distance of more than 30 kilometres while for the Black Shark torpedo, it was at a distance of less than 10 kilometres. The exercise is necessary for us to improve the readiness and capabilities of our armed forces.

“It aims to ensure that at all times, in any situation, our armed forces are always competent in defending the country,” he said at a press conference after witnessing the exercise here today.

Also present were Ministry of Defence secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Zulhelmy Ithnain, Chief of Staff of the Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters Left Gen Datuk Azhan Md Othman and other RMN senior officers.

Exercise TAMING SARI 23/25 was completed together with Exercise KERISMAS 28/25 starting from July 8 to 31 from Lumut Royal Malaysian Navy Base and ending at the Kota Kinabalu Royal Malaysian Navy Base.

It covers the Malaysian maritime zone in the South China Sea by focusing on the ability to operate in various maritime domains as well as the interoperability capabilities between the units involved.

Mohamed Khaled said the exercise involved 15 ships and two submarines from RMN, supported by assets from the Army, Royal Malaysian Air Force, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

He said the exercise also aimed to assess the current status of the country’s defence assets, especially from RMN, as some of them were old, but were still at an optimal level to achieve the national defence objectives.

“So far, all assets are functioning well but this does not mean that we do not have long-term plans. We are aware of the condition of the aged assets. All our services are undergoing a modernisation process under the future force policy.”

“We need to understand the importance of readiness. Our defence doctrine is not to attack other countries but to develop the ability to defend the country. National defence does not only depend on the ownership of assets but also on the ability of our personnel to carry out their responsibilities,” he explained. — Bernama