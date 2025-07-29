KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — An Indian national man was sentenced to 35 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane by the High Court here today after being found guilty of killing his girlfriend by strangling her following a sexual encounter three years ago.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid handed down the sentence on Palwinder Singh, 28, after finding that the defence had failed to raise any reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case at the end of the defence case.

“Therefore, the accused is found guilty under Section 302 of the Penal Code and sentenced to 35 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane,” said the judge.

He ordered Palwinder Singh, a former technician, to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest on Oct 6, 2022.

Palwinder Singh was charged with murdering the 36-year-old woman in a hotel room in Jalan Alor, Bukit Bintang here between 8.30 pm and 9.20 pm Oct 6, 2022.

Earlier, during mitigation, lawyer K. Viknesvaran, representing Palwinder Singh, requested a jail sentence as this was his first offence and that he was remorseful.

Deputy public prosecutor Syajaratudur Abd Rahman appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama