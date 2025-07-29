PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — The Home Ministry has issued a prohibition order against two publications deemed potentially harmful to public morality, effective July 1 and 3, 2025, through the Federal Government Gazette.

In a statement today, the ministry said the ban was issued under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 [Act 301], as a preventive measure to control the distribution of inappropriate content that poses a threat to society.

The banned books are Chase Me by Tessa Bailey, gazetted under the Printing Presses and Publications (Control of Undesirable Publications) Order (No. 13) 2025, and Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature, gazetted under Order (No. 14) 2025, which takes effect on July 3, 2025.

"The prohibition order serves as a mechanism of control and prevention before any threat or harm materialises.

"At the same time, it ensures public protection and raises awareness about publications deemed undesirable and unsuitable for general readership," the statement read.

The Home Ministry said that under subsection 7(1) of Act 301, the printing, importation, production, reproduction, publication, sale, issue, circulation, distribution, or possession of all banned publications is strictly prohibited in Malaysia.

“All parties are reminded that compliance with the Prohibition Order is mandatory, as any offence related to prohibited publications may result in legal action,” the ministry said.

Further information on publications banned under Act 301 can be accessed via the official Home Ministry website at www.moha.gov.my or through the Federal Legislation Portal. — Bernama