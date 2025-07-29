KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The government is working with major online platforms such as YouTube and TikTok to curb the spread of harmful content, including the phenomenon known as “brain rot,” among minors, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been engaging with these platforms to ensure their algorithms are more transparent and do not expose young users to toxic or cognitively harmful content.

He was responding to a question from Tumpat MP Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi on the steps being taken to stop platforms from promoting such content.

The term “brain rot” refers to the perceived mental decline linked to overconsumption of fast-paced, low-value digital content, which experts say can impair attention spans and cognitive development, especially in young users.

Fahmi explained that MCMC is taking a comprehensive approach to regulate harmful material and prevent its exposure to children and teenagers.

“Among the regulatory measures that have been implemented... are continuous engagement sessions with platform service providers such as YouTube and TikTok to ensure that their algorithm systems are more transparent and aligned with local regulatory requirements.

“This includes the need to limit user exposure to content that is negative or harmful in nature,” he said.

He disclosed that from January 1, 2022, to July 15 this year, a total of 1,443 offensive content items involving children were taken down by service providers following requests from MCMC, citing violations of both the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the platforms' own community guidelines.

Age limits, digital literacy

Fahmi also highlighted the challenge of enforcing existing age restrictions on social media.

“Ideally, we want to prevent children under the age of 13 from having social media accounts. All social media platforms currently prohibit this.

“Unfortunately, if you were to ask any group of students under 13, ‘Do you have a TikTok account?’ many would say ‘yes’. This has even been acknowledged by TikTok themselves,” he said.

He said the government is reviewing this issue, with one possible approach being stricter enforcement of the under-13 ban.

For those aged 13 and above, he stressed the importance of providing digital literacy modules.

These modules would help them understand the complexities of today’s information landscape and the steps they need to take to stay vigilant, he added.