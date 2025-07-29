KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The second phase of the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan is expected to commence in September, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the initiative, which involves nearly 3,000 sites nationwide, will no longer rely solely on the construction of conventional telecommunication towers. Instead, a hybrid approach will be adopted to expedite deployment.

“For phase two, we do not intend to build traditional towers alone, as some areas requiring coverage may not need a 76-metre or 60-metre tower. A 30-metre monopole might suffice, so a more hybrid solution is being considered, which we expect will speed up implementation,” he said.

Fahmi was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien (PBM–Julau) during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today, who asked when the second phase of Jendela would begin.

In reply to Sng’s main question regarding 4G and 5G internet coverage in the Julau parliamentary constituency, particularly at rural schools that still face connectivity challenges, Fahmi said that 4G coverage in populated areas of Julau has reached 58.28 per cent

He said that the expansion of internet coverage in rural and remote schools is being carried out under the Jendela plan.

“As of June 30, 43 out of 48 new communication towers have been completed and are operational, while 44 out of 45 transmitter stations have been upgraded. Additionally, 1,391 premises have been equipped with fibre-optic access,” he added.

On 5G connectivity, Fahmi said implementation in Julau remains under consideration, as priority is currently given to densely populated and industrial areas.

“Nonetheless, 5G coverage will be extended to rural areas, including Julau, in stages based on need and infrastructure readiness,” he said.

On other initiatives, Fahmi said the Sarawak government, through the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), is building 600 new towers under the SMART 600 initiative, including in Julau.

“A total of 29 towers are already operational, while another 15 are under construction. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SDEC to accelerate connectivity efforts in Sarawak,” he said.

Besides this, broadband infrastructure is being expanded using the Point of Presence (PoP) approach, with 12 PoPs completed in Julau to date, offering 1,225 subscription ports with speeds of up to 1Gbps. — Bernama