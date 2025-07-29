KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) arrested 171 foreign nationals in a one-hour enforcement operation around Jalan Masjid India here today.

JIM Enforcement director Basri Othman, said the operation, which began at noon, saw 160 officers questioning 758 individuals, including 254 locals, and inspecting 14 business premises.

“Those arrested, hailing from India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia, aged between 20 and 50, were detained for various immigration violations, including the lack of identification, overstaying, and violating visa conditions,” he said, adding that the cases are being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Basri also revealed that some foreigners attempted to disguise themselves as customers to avoid detection, but their efforts were thwarted.

“Our officers were in the area from 10 am to distinguish between foreign workers and genuine customers,” he added.

All detainees have been taken to the Millenium temporary immigration depot in Beranang, Selangor. This operation marks the second enforcement effort in the area, following a similar raid on Feb 15.

“JIM intends to continue these operations to strengthen enforcement and ensure compliance by both employers and foreign workers,” Basri said. — Bernama