KUALAL LUMPUR, July 29 — A man has been arrested in Johor Bahru after allegedly attacking a 12-year-old girl with an iron hammer, following a viral Facebook post showing the child injured and covered in blood.

Police launched an investigation after the video of the girl, who suffered head injuries, was posted on the Community Roda Johor CRJ page.

North Johor Bahru police chief ACP Balveer Singh said the assault occurred at the Ungku Tun Aminah flats on July 26.

He said police arrested the 39-year-old suspect at his home later that evening after receiving a public report.

“The victim is a 12-year-old local female child who was rushed to Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Bahru and is now reported to be in stable condition,” Balveer said in a statement.

He added that the child had lacerations on her head and swelling on her right hand due to the attack.

Police said the suspect has a criminal history involving drug offences and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The man has been remanded for seven days from July 27 following a court order in Johor Bahru.

Investigators are pursuing charges under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon.