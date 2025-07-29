KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held up the Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement as “concrete evidence of Asean’s diplomatic strength” founded on consensus-building, negotiations, and humanitarian principles.

In remarks following the agreement reached yesterday in Putrajaya, Anwar also said the two countries’ collective endorsement underscores a shared commitment to stability in Southeast Asia.

The prime minister said Malaysia — currently the Asean chair — not only led, but also played a key role as facilitator, host, and witness to the success of this historic understanding.

“I extend my appreciation to regional partners and major powers who also supported this peace effort,” he said.

“Asean remains united and principled. Let us continue to pray for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region for our shared future.”

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate ceasefire effective from midnight on July 28, ending a deadly border dispute that has claimed dozens of lives over five days of clashes.

A meeting between military commanders from both nations is scheduled to take place on Tuesday as a vital first step toward de-escalation and restoration of peace.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet thanked Anwar for hosting the negotiations that led to the “brilliant result” of the ceasefire, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also applauded the Malaysian leader for driving the peace talks.