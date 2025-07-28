KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming stood by his statement that 20 tonnes of rubbish were left scattered following Saturday’s ‘Turun Anwar’ rally, organised by the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional.

He said the data was provided by the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), which carried out the clean-up after the rally ended.

“The claim that 20 tonnes of rubbish were left behind did not come from me, it was a report by SWCorp, which I received from the ground.

“Hundreds of our workers were deployed to clean up the waste after the black shirt rally. I do not deny that a group from the Unit Amal helped clean up, and I thank them for that. But it also cannot be denied that 20 tonnes of rubbish were strewn across Sogo, Dataran Merdeka, and Jalan Petaling,” he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Nga was responding to a supplementary question from Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim, who questioned the 20-tonne figure and accused him of lying.

Nga criticised the unhygienic behaviour of rally-goers, stressing that such gatherings must be conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner, including maintaining cleanliness.

Yesterday, Nga blasted the rally organisers for their lack of environmental responsibility, after nearly 20 metric tonnes of rubbish were left scattered.

He described the situation as “deeply regrettable” and “truly shameful”, condemning the “filthy attitude” shown at the event.