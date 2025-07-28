The ceasefire will take effect at midnight, local time.

PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to end recent border clashes, following talks hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement by Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand after a special meeting in Putrajaya.

“The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to end their border clashes,” the statement said.

The ceasefire will take effect at 24:00 local time on July 28, 2025.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed their willingness to end hostilities and return to normalcy.

Military commanders from both countries will meet informally at 7am tomorrow.

A meeting of defence attachés may follow if both sides agree.

A General Border Committee meeting will be held on August 4, hosted by Cambodia.

Both countries also agreed to resume direct communication between their prime ministers, foreign ministers, and defence ministers.

Malaysia, as current Asean chair, will coordinate an observer team to monitor the ceasefire’s implementation.

Malaysia will also consult other Asean member states to join the monitoring effort.

The foreign and defence ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand have been tasked with developing a mechanism to implement, verify, and report on the ceasefire.

This mechanism aims to lay the groundwork for lasting peace and accountability.

“The presence and collaboration of all parties underscore a shared commitment to peace, dialogue, and regional stability,” the joint statement said.

The three countries reaffirmed their commitment to international law, peaceful coexistence, and multilateral cooperation.