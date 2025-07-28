KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Police suspect foul play in the case of a 70-year-old woman found burnt to death after a fire destroyed five single-storey homes in Kampung Bukit Siput, Segamat, early Friday morning.

Police said the fire is believed to have started around 4.15am on July 25 at a garage connected to one of the homes along Jalan Francis Khoo.

A local man living in the first affected house spotted flames and quickly alerted his family members to evacuate.

However, the witness’s mother-in-law re-entered the house to retrieve some belongings and did not exit again, believed to have been trapped inside, said district police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah.

The fire also destroyed two cars and two motorcycles before firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control at around 8am.

“Police investigations indicate there may be elements of foul play. However, further investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause of the incident,” said Ahmad Zamry.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation,” he said, adding that the public can contact the Segamat police hotline at 07-9324222.

Police are investigating the case under Sections 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence and Section 436 for arson, which carry punishments of up to 20 years in prison and a fine upon conviction.