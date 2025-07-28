KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Authorities fined nearly 30 photo touts in the vicinity of KLCC RM2,000 each last night for operating without valid permits.

The operation was launched following complaints from the public and a recent viral incident involving one of the photographers and a foreign tourist, the New Straits Times reported.

Officers from the Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall conducted the joint enforcement action.

The fines were issued under By-law 3(1) of the Federal Territory Hawkers Licensing By-Laws 2016, which regulates street-based commercial activities.

The photographers are known for offering smartphone photography services to tourists, often capturing images with the Petronas Twin Towers in the background.

One affected photographer, speaking anonymously, said this was their first time being fined and expressed concern about sustaining their livelihood.

He said enforcement officers had hinted at the possibility of introducing a permit system to regulate their work in future.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration Director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff was present during the operation, which proceeded without serious incident despite some resistance.

Authorities have frowned on the touting, with Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa urging members of the public not to patronise or feel pressured into using their services.