ALOR SETAR, July 28 — The Ministry of Transport is calling on the public to make full use of the Bas.My stage bus service introduced under the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) programme, which is being rolled out in phases this year.

Minister Anthony Loke said the government has allocated substantial funding to support this initiative, particularly in urban areas where the service is in operation.

“To convince the Finance Ministry to continue providing allocations to us, I need to show data and performance — that this service truly benefits the people.

“If the public doesn’t use this service despite the affordable fares and convenience offered, we will struggle to justify further funding for its expansion,” Loke told reporters after launching the Kota Setar Bas.My service today.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also the co-chairman of the Kedah State Development Action Council, and Kedah State Agriculture, Plantation and Transport Committee chairman Dzowahir Ab Ghani.

Loke said that the federal government has allocated RM78.5 million over five years, or RM15.7 million annually, to operate 13 SBST routes in Kedah.

The Kota Setar Bas.My service, which began operations in stages on June 1, has recorded approximately 30,000 users monthly, with numbers expected to reach 40,000 by the end of this month.

“We hope more people will use it. The cost to the government is fixed at RM15.7 million a year for Kedah, regardless of how many passengers use the service.

“The more passengers we have, the lower the average cost per passenger, making the government’s investment more worthwhile,” the minister remarked.

On a separate note, Loke addressed the recent fatal accident involving a Bas.My bus in Kota Sarang Semut, saying the matter is under police investigation.

The ministry will assist with technical investigations, but whether the driver was negligent or will face charges is up to the police to determine, he said.

“Of course, all bus operators are required to adhere to strict safety regulations, including speed limits and mandatory driver training programmes,” he added. — Bernama