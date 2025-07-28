GEORGE TOWN, July 28 — The Penang State Welfare Department (JKM) rescued 20 children, including a 15-day-old baby girl, in a special operation at a warehouse and house in Bukit Mertajam last week.

JKM, together with the police, raided the premises, believed to have been turned into an unregistered learning centre, after receiving public complaints about suspicious activities.

State social development, welfare and non-islamic religious affairs committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said that after monitoring the premises, JKM observed groups of children entering and leaving the warehouse under suspicious circumstances.

The special operation on July 21 found that the children kept at the premises were believed to be deprived of basic needs such as food, clothing, and safe shelter.

The warehouse in Bukit Mertajam where the children were rescued. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“A 20-year-old woman, believed to be the biological mother of the baby girl, was also rescued in the operation,” she said in a press conference today.

Lim said the children and woman rescued were believed to be of various nationalities.

She said some could converse in Mandarin but had limited proficiency in the Malay language.

The rescued children were aged between 15 days and 16 years, and consisted of 10 boys and 10 girls.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that 12 children including the baby do not have birth certificates, six had valid documents but do not have parents or guardians, and two have been handed over to relatives as their legal guardians,” she said.

She said the condition of the warehouse was unhygienic and unsuitable for living, especially for children.

“The place is not a care home or an educational centre, children should not be living there,” she said.

Lim said five local adults, suspected of acting as guardians of the place, were detained during the raid and are now under police investigation.

“My office had received public complaints since last year but during initial visits and inspections, we did not find any children there,” she said.

She said JKM had to continuously monitor the premises before taking further action.

The rescued children have been placed in designated safe places after the Bukit Mertajam Court approved temporary custody orders allowing JKM to take the children under its care.

“Health screenings were also conducted at Seberang Jaya Hospital with the involvement of JKM psychologists,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said a special task force was set up to coordinate documentation procedures and to investigate the background of each child.

“We are also investigating whether there are elements of neglect that could lead to abuse,” she said.

She said each step taken will be in the best interest of the children.

As the police are also investigating the matter, Lim urged the public not to speculate on the case.