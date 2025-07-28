KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Education (Amendment) Bill 2025, which seeks to make secondary education compulsory, was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh, when tabling the Bill, said the second reading is expected to take place during the current parliamentary sitting.

The Bill seeks to amend Section 2 of the Education Act 1996 (Act 550) to substitute the definition of “compulsory education” to include secondary education.

It also proposes a new Section 32A, which provides that every parent whose child is a Malaysian citizen and resides in Malaysia must ensure the child is enrolled in a secondary education institution and remains in school throughout the secondary education period.

Failure to comply with this requirement may result in a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both, upon conviction.

The Bill also states that the proposed amendments will involve additional government expenditure, the amount of which has yet to be determined. — Bernama