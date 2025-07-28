KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements of 32 individuals to assist in the investigation into the scrap metal and e-waste smuggling syndicate following raids in five states recently.

According to a source, the MACC is identifying several other individuals to assist in the investigation, and also conducting further investigations into corruption elements under Section 16 and Section 18 of the MACC Act in the case.

The MACC has also recorded a statement from a man with the title Datuk Seri who is linked to the smuggling syndicate, but no arrests have been made,” he said when contacted today.

It was previously reported that the MACC had raided a scrap metal smuggling syndicate in five states that was believed to be paying bribes to enforcement authorities, causing the government to suffer losses in export tax amounting to more than RM950 million. — Bernama