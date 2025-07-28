SUBANG JAYA, July 28 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will undertake a major upgrade of the signalling system on the Kelana Jaya LRT Line between August and November to improve operational efficiency, safety, and reliability.

According to Prodyut Dutt, Prasarana's group chief operating officer (strategy and development), the phased upgrade will involve replacing both hardware and software components of the current system, which has been operating on outdated 1980s software.

“… sourcing replacement parts has become increasingly difficult. This upgrade is essential to keep the Kelana Jaya Line safe and reliable well into the future,” Dutt said at a briefing today.

The project includes migrating the current platform to the latest version of the SelTrac digital railway signalling technology and replacing legacy hardware. Key new features include enhanced data analytics for better performance monitoring an

Phased upgrades

Dutt explained that while most of the work will take place during non-operational hours to minimise passenger disruption, some service adjustments will be necessary.

Phase 1 (June 14 - July 19) has already been completed during routine night-time maintenance windows, as works were confined to depot areas.

The upcoming Phase 2 (August 9 - September 14) and Phase 3 (October 11 - November 22) will involve live system testing, requiring late weekend openings.

On selected dates during Phases 2 and 3, certain stations will open later at 9am instead of the usual 6am to accommodate real-time testing.

Stations not involved in testing will operate on their normal hours.

Phase 2

Aug 9, 10, 16, 17, 23: KLCC, Ampang Park, Damai, Dato’ Keramat, Jelatek

Sept 5, 6, 7, 14: Setiawangsa, Sri Rampai, Wangsa Maju, Taman Melati, Gombak

Phase 3

Oct 11, 12, 18, 19: Lembah Subang, Kelana Jaya, Taman Bahagia, Taman Paramount, Asia Jaya, Taman Jaya

Nov 1, 15, 16, 22: Universiti, Kerinchi, Abdullah Hukum, Bangsar, KL Sentral, Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek, Dang Wangi, Kampung Baru, KLCC, Ampang Park

Dutt said the new system is expected to extend the lifespan of the existing signalling infrastructure by up to 20 years.

As of June 30, over 80 per cent of the design and development work for the new system has been completed.