KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Local authorities in Johor Bahru will be instructed to revoke the business licences of car wash operators who refuse to serve Malaysians and cater only to foreign customers, especially from Singapore.

Johor housing and local government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said he viewed such behaviour seriously, following viral social media posts alleging that a car wash outlet in Johor Baru prioritised Singaporean vehicles.

He said the state government would direct local councils to investigate such businesses and take firm action if the discriminatory practice continues, The Star reported.

“If someone is doing business in Johor but only prioritises foreigners while sidelining locals just for the sake of bigger profits, then we will not tolerate it,” he was quoted saying.

Jafni added that he would instruct local councils to cancel the licences of any car wash operators who insist on only serving foreign-registered vehicles.

He made these remarks during the closing ceremony of the Johor Property Expo (JPEX) 2025 at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall on Thursday.

Jafni said the state government would not hesitate to act against business operators who ignore the needs of the local community in pursuit of profit.

He reminded all business owners in Johor that while seeking profit is expected, they must also uphold corporate social responsibility by not neglecting locals.