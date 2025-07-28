ALOR SETAR, July 28 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has issued a stern warning to e-hailing operators, Aist Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Maxim) and ID Applications Sdn Bhd (InDrive), to comply with all service requirements to operate in the country, including the mandatory E-Hailing Vehicle Permit (EVP), or risk having their licences suspended or revoked.

Minister Anthony Loke said both companies are currently under a three-month monitoring period, during which they are expected to demonstrate full compliance.

“Any operator facing enforcement action has the right to appeal to the MOT, and both companies have done so.

“We’ve outlined the corrective actions they must take, and we’ve observed that they’ve begun making improvements. As this is their first offence, we are giving them the opportunity to rectify the issues.

“However, if they continue to violate the conditions, their licences may be suspended or cancelled,” he told reporters after launching the Kota Setar Bas.My service in Kota Setar today.

Loke acknowledged that the offences committed by the two companies, primarily operating without EVP compliance, were serious.

However, he said the ministry also took into account the potential impact on drivers and passengers who rely on both platforms.

“If we were to shut them down immediately without giving a chance for improvement, we’d be facing backlash from affected users. As with any decision, there will always be differing opinions,” he added.

On April 24, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) issued a Notice of Licence Revocation to both Maxim and InDrive, with effect from July 24, after an audit revealed major compliance failures, particularly related to EVP requirements.

Following this, both companies submitted appeals to the MOT, which accepted and granted them a three-month probationary period starting July 24 to fully adhere to service conditions, failing which would result in regulatory action, with no further leniency. — Bernama