PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — The public has been advised not to be alarmed by the sound of cannon fire and to plan their journeys ahead of the 2025 Warriors Day parade, which will take place at Dataran Pahlawan Negara on July 31.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said the Malaysian Armed Forces will fire 21 ceremonial rounds on Thursday, while a full rehearsal on July 29 will involve two rounds at the same location.

“Residents in nearby areas are advised to remain calm upon hearing the blasts. Traffic congestion is expected from 7am to 10am. Motorists are advised to cooperate and follow police instructions to ensure the parade proceeds smoothly,” he said in a statement today.

Major roads expected to be affected include Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, Lebuh Perdana Timur and routes around Kompleks E.

The public is encouraged to plan their travel early and consider alternative routes to avoid delays.

Warriors Day is observed annually on July 31 to honour the service and sacrifices of Malaysia’s security forces in safeguarding national peace and sovereignty.

Since 1968, the event has been organised on a rotational basis by the Armed Forces and the Royal Malaysia Police. — Bernama