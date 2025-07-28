KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Two brothers claimed trial at the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court today to charges of kidnapping and voluntarily causing hurt to a man from an incident in Bukit Puchong that went viral last week.

V Kirtik Ram, 19, who works as a lorry attendant, and V Theshvinram, 18, a delivery rider, were jointly charged with abducting a 21-year-old man, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The alleged abduction took place on July 22 at 6.38pm at Jalan Persiaran Permai, Bukit Puchong, in Puchong.

Prosecutors alleged the brothers intended to secretly and wrongfully confine the victim.

They were charged under Section 365 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison term of seven years and a fine upon conviction.

V Kirtik Ram and V Theshvinram are brought to the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court on July 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

The brothers also face a second charge of voluntarily causing hurt to the same individual.

This second charge falls under Section 323 of the Penal Code and carries a maximum sentence of one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

The court granted bail at RM5,000 each for the kidnapping charge and RM2,000 each for the charge of causing hurt, with mention set for September 8.

On July 23, a 15 second video showing several people forcing a man into the back of a box van spread over social media.