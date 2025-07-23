KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Police are tracking three male suspects who abducted a man after a brawl at Jalan Persiaran Puchong Permai in Puchong yesterday afternoon.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said police were informed of the incident at 6.38 pm that a local man had been kidnapped by three local male suspects following the altercation.

“The police are conducting further investigations and are actively working on locating the three suspects and the victim,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wan Azlan urged members of the public with information on the incident to contact the investigating officer, Insp G. Dinesh at 011 33094457 or the Subang Jaya district police headquarters’ operations room at 03 78627222 or 03 78627100 to assist in the investigations.

Earlier, a 15 second video showing the suspects forcing the victim into the cargo area of a lorry went viral on social media. — Bernama