KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Asean foreign ministers have called for an immediate ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, expressing deep concern over the rising death toll and humanitarian impact along their contested border.

In a joint statement, the ministers urged both nations to halt all hostilities and return to dialogue to prevent further casualties and destruction.

The ministers pointed to the displacement of thousands and the damage to public property, warning that continued violence risks destabilising the region.

“We emphasise the need for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and undertake an immediate ceasefire,” the statement said.

The crisis has escalated rapidly since a Cambodian soldier was killed in late May, triggering weeks of sporadic clashes that reignited last Thursday into the worst fighting in over a decade.

More than 30 people have been killed so far, including 13 civilians in Thailand and eight in Cambodia, while over 200,000 have been forced to flee border areas.

The joint statement reaffirmed Asean’s commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means based on the Asean Charter, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), and the United Nations Charter.

The ministers expressed full support for efforts by Malaysia, the Asean Chair, to mediate the dispute and bring both sides to the negotiating table.

Peace talks between Cambodia and Thailand were scheduled to begin in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, with US officials also present to assist in mediation efforts.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said officials from his State Department are in Malaysia to assist negotiations for a ceasefire.

Thailand and Cambodia previously said their representatives would meet in Malaysia today for discussions.