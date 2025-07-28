KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Air quality has improved across Peninsular Malaysia, with most areas reporting “moderate” readings this morning, leaving only one location in the country with an “unhealthy” Air Pollutant Index (API) level.

According to the Department of Environment (DOE), the station in Mukah, Sarawak, registered an API reading of 154 as of 9 am, placing it in the “unhealthy” category.

In the Klang Valley, which experienced haze last week, all areas are now in the “moderate” range.

The highest reading was in Cheras at 93, followed by Johan Setia at 80—a significant improvement for the latter, which had recorded unhealthy levels last week.

Other stations in the Klang Valley reported readings from the mid-60s to high-70s.

Further south, the situation was similar, with API readings in the 70s around Melaka, improving further towards Johor.

Under the DOE’s current system, API readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy), while 300 and above are hazardous.