KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Works Ministry (KKR) has acknowledged the legal proceedings involving one of its civil servants, who was charged under the Penal Code at a Magistrate’s Court here two days ago.

In a statement issued today, the ministry said its Disciplinary Board will convene soon to ensure that the legal process is not disrupted and that the matter is handled in accordance with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“KKR will not compromise on any misconduct that could tarnish the image of the public service and the ministry. Internally, we continue to implement awareness, education and intervention programmes as preventive measures.

“KKR is committed to creating a safe, professional and harassment-free workplace for all employees,” read the statement.

In respect of the ongoing court proceedings and the rights of all parties involved, KKR said it would refrain from issuing further comments pending a decision by the court.

Last July 25, the media reported that an administrative assistant in a government department pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of outraging the modesty of a female student who was undergoing a three-month industrial training.

The charge was brought under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine or both, upon conviction. — Bernama