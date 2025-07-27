MUAR, July 27 — The close cooperation between the federal and state governments in driving the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) has positioned the initiative as one of the main pillars of Johor’s economic success, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the state is on a very positive trajectory, with tangible achievements reflecting the effectiveness of development efforts underway.

As an example, he said, Johor recorded RM30.1 billion in approved investments for the first quarter of this year, alongside a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6.4 per cent, which exceeded the national average last year.

“This is no small feat, it proves that Johor is not only a key economic driver in southern Malaysia but also among the leading states contributing to national growth,” he said, and expressed his deepest appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his consistent support for Johor’s development.

He said when speaking at the launch of the 2025 National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign by the prime minister at Dataran Tanjung Emas, here today.

He also expressed his appreciation to Anwar for the recent announcement of various initiatives for the people, including the one-off RM100 donation and the proposed reduction in the price of RON95 petrol.

“I would like to record my highest appreciation to the Prime Minister for these announcements,” he said.

According to him, Johor remains fully aligned with federal initiatives, including programmes such as Bakul Kasih, Jualan Kasih, Dapur Kasih, construction of affordable houses, hospital support and many other community-based efforts.

Onn Hafiz also extended his gratitude to the federal government for choosing Johor, especially Muar, as the host for the launch of the 2025 National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

He said Muar holds historical significance in the nation’s journey towards independence and has produced prominent figures such as Datuk Onn Jaafar, Tan Sri Mohamed Noah Omar, and Abdul Majid Salleh.

“These individuals were not only courageous but also honest in their struggle and sincere in their service to the nation.

“Therefore, the selection of Johor, and Muar specifically, as the launch site for this year’s National Month is no coincidence. It is a fitting tribute to our historical roots,” he added. — Bernama