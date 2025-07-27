IPOH, July 27 — The development of 12 MADANI Recreational Parks (TRM) around Ipoh, involving an allocation of RM5.4 million, is expected to be fully completed by the end of July, demonstrating the government’s commitment to providing conducive recreational spaces for the public.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the TRM projects were implemented by the Ipoh City Council (MBI) after receiving the allocation from the ministry.

He said each park was developed at a cost of RM450,000, with the Canning MADANI Recreational Park among those completed in the city.

“Under the ministry, we have a vision of 1,000 parks, comprising 1,000 community parks and open spaces in residential areas, to allow local communities to enjoy greener, more beautiful and cleaner public parks in line with the MADANI economic framework.

“In line with the MADANI government’s aspirations, we aim to build a nation that is sustainable, competitive, innovative and prosperous. The people’s well-being is our priority,” he said.

Nga said this at a press conference after officiating the Canning MADANI Recreational Park and launching the Ipoh City Council (MBI)-Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme here today.

Earlier, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between KLK and MBI to collaborate in maintaining seven TRMs around Ipoh for two years.

Nga said KLK’s teams would visit the parks every two weeks to carry out fertilising, pesticide application, grass cutting and other maintenance work.

“The seven TRMs that will be maintained by KLK are Woodland Park 1 Tambun, Woodland Park 2 Tambun, Canning, Bandar Baru Putra, Westpool Park, Pengkalan Barat and First Garden. This is an initial step.

“This collaboration is a good initiative, and I hope more major companies will come forward to contribute their energy and service in building a clean, green, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious Ipoh,” he said. — Bernama