MUKAH, July 27 — A 48-year-old local man has been arrested for allegedly discharging a homemade shotgun (locally known as a ‘bakakuk’) following a domestic misunderstanding in Nanga Pelugau, Ulu Balingian, Selangau.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said that police received a report at 9.55am on July 26 from a 36-year-old man, who claimed that his relative had fired a shot in an oil palm plantation area using a homemade firearm.

“Acting on intelligence, a team from the Mukah District Criminal Investigation Division arrested the suspect at around 10.30pm the same day at a farm house in Nanga Pelugau,” he said, adding that police also seized a homemade shotgun hidden within the plantation.

He said the suspect, who works as a farmer, was brought to the Mukah District Police Headquarters for investigation.

Muhamad Rizal said initial findings revealed that the motive behind the incident was a warning shot fired due to a misunderstanding involving the loss of a water pump.

He added that the suspect has been remanded for two days, until July 29, to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for unlawful possession of a firearm, and Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 for discharging a firearm in a prohibited area. — The Borneo Post