RANAU, July 27 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will collaborate with the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to expand access to essential items for recipients of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said KPDN had proposed that recipients be allowed to use their SARA aid at mobile Jualan Rahmah MADANI Programme (PJRM) locations, in addition to existing participating retailers.

He said, at present, recipients of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid could only purchase basic items at 4,152 participating supermarkets and retail outlets across the country, including 470 in Sabah.

“This initiative enables SARA recipients, particularly in rural and interior areas, to use the aid credited to their MyKad to make purchases at mobile PJRM locations,” he told reporters after launching the Sabah Zone KPDN Carnival 2025 here last night.

Armizan said the additional RM300 million allocation for PJRM would enable KPDN to increase its frequency nationwide, with a target of 20,000 series throughout this year.

“For Sabah, KPDN is targeting 2,276 PJRM series throughout this year, and as of July 26, a total of 1,089 have already been implemented. We will adopt several approaches to ensure the target is achieved by year-end,” he said.

He said the approaches included increasing the range of items offered and enhancing cooperation with strategic retail partners.

“Through these improvements, the people will have more choices. The ministry can no longer act alone as it did in the past. For example, today’s PJRM is carried out in collaboration with retail partners,” he explained.

Commenting on today’s programme, this was the second year KPDN had implemented the programme, adding that six carnival tours would be held across the country this year.

“The carnival in Ranau, held in conjunction with the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM), is the second in the series this year, and we expect around 60,000 visitors throughout the three-day event,” he said.

Armizan said that the main goal of the initiative was to bring government services, particularly those under KPDN, closer to the people, especially at the grassroots level.

“The KPDN Carnival 2025 also serves as a catalyst in empowering KBBM through the theme ‘Jom Beli Lokal’ as part of ongoing efforts to support local products and strengthen the domestic economy. It is also a strategic move to boost domestic economic growth while helping local entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises expand their market reach.

“At the same time, this initiative provides a platform to showcase the quality of local products, which can become the preferred choice and ultimately reduce reliance on imported goods,” he said. — Bernama