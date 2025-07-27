MUAR, July 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an immediate allocation of RM10 million to assist Muar residents, particularly those from the B40 group.

He said the allocation would be coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, in collaboration with the Muar District Office, to ensure targeted assistance that meets the actual needs of the people.

“I have asked ICU to coordinate this. We will enhance support for the basic needs of the people, especially those from the B40 group. We will approve RM10 million immediately within the next week or two,” he said when officiating the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 Campaign at Dataran Tanjung Emas here today.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Anwar said the initiative is part of the Unity Government’s commitment to ensuring that no group is left behind in national development, in line with the spirit of independence and principles of social justice that form the foundation of the nation’s struggle.

He also urged Malaysians to embrace the spirit of independence by flying the Jalur Gemilang as a symbol of national pride and unity.

Following the ceremony, the Prime Minister flagged off the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2025 Convoy, comprising 88 land vehicles and 66 water transport assets, with over 300 participants.

The convoy will carry the national flag across the country, covering 88 checkpoints, namely 44 in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah (20), Sarawak (22) and two in the Federal Territory of Labuan, before concluding at Dataran Putrajaya, the venue of the National Day 2025 celebration, on Aug 31. — Bernama