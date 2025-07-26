A June HIV outreach event in Kota Bharu provided HIV/STI screenings, counselling, health talks, and meals for 70 participants, ending late to accommodate those with work commitments.

However, Kelantan police raided the outreach around 1am, labelling it a “gay sex party”; three men were later fined for possessing obscene content, though no sexual activity or drug use was found.

Civil society groups condemned the raid’s misinformation and stigmatising impact, warning it could deter vulnerable communities from accessing vital HIV prevention services.

KOTA BHARU, July 26 — Kelantan police were lambasted last week after accusing an HIV health outreach programme here in June as a “gay sex party”, with the Malaysian AIDS Council (MAC) and other civil societies forced to correct the misinformation.

Despite that, three men arrested by the police during the event had already been charged in court with possessing “obscene” images and videos on their phones — and were subsequently fined after pleading guilty.

In a statement last week, the MAC explained that the event was part of a long-term health outreach initiative organised by the local NGO Kelantan Patient Intermediary Association (Sahabat) under the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) to promote HIV interventions among hard-to-reach populations.

The MAC said the session was held in collaboration with Kota Jembal Health Clinic, and is a part of the Differentiated HIV Services for Key Populations (DHSKP) model introduced by the Health Ministry (MOH) to combat AIDS by 2030.

Kelantan State Health Director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin has denied that it is the organiser of the HIV outreach programme raided by police. — Picture from Facebook/Jabatan Kesihatan Kelantan

What is DHSKP anyway?

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad last week confirmed on X that the event was part of ongoing outreach efforts.

As outlined by the MAC, the DHSKP is a strategic, community-driven initiative aimed at tailoring HIV services to the unique needs of populations most at risk.

These key populations include men who have sex with men, transgender individuals, people who inject drugs, and female sex workers or women at risk.

This model relies on collaborations between community organisations and government clinics, positioning community healthcare workers as pivotal in connecting people at risk to essential prevention, testing, treatment, and care services.

Such efforts aim to make healthcare more inclusive, accessible, and effective, especially for those facing discrimination within traditional healthcare settings.

“With the current shift in HIV transmission trends toward sexual contact, intervention strategies have been adapted to respond to emerging needs,” Sahabat said in a statement yesterday.

“Efforts are now focused on reaching individuals engaged in high-risk sexual behaviour, a group often difficult to access through conventional health services. All interventions are carried out with sensitivity to local cultural norms and values.”

Sahabat explained it has been a key implementing partner in HIV prevention programmes for high-risk communities in Kelantan, working in close collaboration with the MOH, MAC, and the Kelantan Health Department — even as the latter previously tried to distance itself from the event.

“This long-standing partnership has played a significant role in reducing new HIV infections in the state — particularly among people who inject drugs, once the primary driver of local HIV transmission,” it said.

Sahabat said the event was simply intended to offer a safe, stigma-free environment for delivering essential health information. — Picture courtesy of Sahabat

What actually happened that night of the raid?

Sahabat said it had organised a community outreach programme at a homestay here on June 17, when the police raided the event while claiming it was a “gay sex party” event.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat insisted they had acted due to complaints and cited valid intelligence in justifying its raid — arguing it was done to maintain public order and safeguard moral values.

However, Sahabat said the event were merely aimed to provide a safe, stigma-free space to deliver vital health information, screening services, and counselling to members of the key populations.

According to Sabahat:

A total of 62 individuals attended the event, including 13 Sahabat staff members, in addition to a Family Medicine Specialist and a Medical Officer who served as guest speakers.

The session began with a health talk on HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), followed by an interactive quiz and a communal meal. Those who tested positive were referred to MOH facilities for confirmatory testing and follow-up treatment.

Four participants living with HIV also attended with their own antiretroviral medication. No medication was dispensed or distributed at the event.

The event concluded at approximately 11:30 p.m., with around 20 individuals, including seven Sahabat staff, staying behind to complete follow-up screening in phases.

“The programme was conducted outside regular office hours to allow working participants to attend and benefit from the services offered,” an MAC spokesman told Malay Mail.

“Each individual screening took between 10 and 15 minutes. In total, the session extended to nearly six hours — well past midnight — to ensure that all 70 clients received both testing and appropriate counselling.”

Kelantan health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin previously said he was informed that the raid had happened well after the outreach programmed ended.

MAC and Sahabat maintained that the raid happened around 1am, when screenings were still conducted.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said their intention behind the raid was simply to undertake 'amar makruf' (enjoining good) and 'nahi mungkar' (forbidding the bad). — Bernama pic

What has the reaction been so far?

The raid has prompted a coalition of 31 NGOs and civil entities led by transgender advocacy group Justice for Sisters (JFS) to release a statement urging Kelantan police to correct their portrayal of the June event.

The coalition said all attendees tested negative in police-conducted urine tests, and no evidence of sexual activity or promotional content on social media was found.

The coalition said the police’s public statements were stigmatising, including unnecessary disclosure of HIV status and harmful suggestions about HIV medication.

They also alleged human rights violations during the raid, including degrading treatment and privacy breaches, which have deterred victims from seeking redress.

JFS co-founder S. Thilaga told Malay Mail that due to Malaysia’s legal environment, these programs cannot be openly promoted, making it crucial for NGOs supported by the MOH to conduct targeted outreach efforts.

Thilaga warned that labelling the event as a “gay party” could incite moral panic among LGBTQ and vulnerable communities.

“Following the raid, there’s heightened fear and concern for safety,” she said, adding that such actions might undermine trust between these communities and service providers.

Citing a MOH report, Thilaga said conducting HIV outreach is challenging for the LGBTQ groups due to existing discrimination.

“This issue may further deter vulnerable groups from seeking services,” she added.

Justice for Sisters co-founder S. Thilaga warned that the raid has only made the LGBTQ community more afraid of getting health services. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

Echoing similar sentiments, PT Foundation acting chief operating officer Raymond Tai expressed concern over the incident’s impact on the collaborative programmes between the Health Ministry and NGOs.

“The controversy jeopardises the programme’s future, which is pivotal for our 2030 target,” he said, stressing that continued efforts are vital for success.

Tai said Malaysia is an exemplary country that uses government and NGO partnership to mitigate HIV/AIDS to end it in 2030.

Following the controversial police raid, JFS said it conducted a survey among vulnerable communities, receiving responses from 93 from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community and 13 from outside the community.

