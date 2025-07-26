JOHOR BAHRU, July 26 — Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident involving three vehicles at Km60.5 of Jalan Sungai Rengit, Kota Tinggi early today.

Kota Tinggi Police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the two men, aged 18 and 19, sustained serious head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

He said police received information regarding the crash, which involved two Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycles and a lorry at 1.24am.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when both motorcycles crashed into the rear of the lorry. However, the case is still under investigation.

“The victims’ bodies were taken to the Kota Tinggi Hospital, while the lorry driver has yet to be traced,” he said in a statement.

Yusof appealed to eye–witnesses to contact traffic investigation officer Insp Mohd Fairuz Abd Malek at 012–7415886. — Bernama