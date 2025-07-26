SEBUYAU, July 26 — Sarawak’s water supply agencies are on high alert as the state braces for prolonged hot and dry weather, said State Utility and Telecommunication Minister, Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

He said all agencies under his ministry including the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board, and Laku Management Sdn Bhd have been instructed to continuously monitor water sources as part of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure stable and reliable supply for consumers.

“This is part of our ministry’s standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure water supply sources are regularly monitored to maintain service stability and reliability for consumers,” he told a press conference after officiating the Petronas Powering Knowledge: MLNG Bestari Outreach Programme at SMK Sebuyau today.

Julaihi said his ministry is also working closely with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and stands ready to provide water supply assistance if necessary, although the situation remains under control for now.

“All water treatment plants across Sarawak are operating well and capable of meeting demand,” he said, while noting that disruptions may only occur in cases such as pipeline leaks, either due to aging infrastructure or third-party damage.

“Nevertheless, our agencies are always prepared to respond swiftly to any impact from the hot spell,” he said.

Julaihi also urged the public to conserve water and follow any water-saving directives issued by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a heatwave alert for four areas in Sarawak — Sibu, Marudi, Telang Usan, and Limbang — following persistently high temperatures.

The alert is triggered when daily maximum temperatures reach between 35°C and 37°C for at least three consecutive days.

For updates on the current heatwave status, the public can visit MetMalaysia’s official website at https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas. — The Borneo Post