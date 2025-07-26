KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Protesters have started to gather in the heart of Kuala Lumpur for the ‘Perhimpunan Turun Anwar’ rally.

At the Sogo supermarket, people began to gather as early as 10am and had swelled to a few hundred people by 11.45am.

They were seen predominantly clad in black, carrying Palestinian flags, and chanting “Turun Anwar” and “Turun Hari Ini”.

Protesters gather during the ‘Turun Anwar’ rally at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

At Masjid Jamek, similar scenes were observed, although the group there was not as large as at Sogo.

The protesters were being led by an emcee who coordinated the chants. They could be heard calling for Anwar’s resignation.

Some participants also brought up the Sabah scandal, calling for the resignation of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Other areas in Kuala Lumpur also saw groups gathering to march to Dataran Merdeka at 2pm.

No untoward incidents have been reported so far.

The plan was for the procession to reach Dataran Merdeka, followed by speeches from PAS leaders such as Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is also expected to deliver a speech at 5pm.

Police seen managing the crowd as they gather during the ‘Turun Anwar’ rally at Sogo Shopping Center in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2025 — Picture by Raymond Manuel

There is a heavy police presence at all hotspots, with guards seen stationed and access to Masjid Negara sealed.

Outside the Masjid Jamek LRT station, police could be seen directing rallygoers to stand by the side and to watch where they were walking so as not to be hit by vehicles.

Chants of “Hidup, Hidup! Hidup Rakyat!” and “Turun, Turun! Turun Anwar!” were continuously heard.

Individuals helping to coordinate the rally were also heard asking participants where they were from.

Chants of “Kedah”, “Johor”, and “Melaka” echoed in response.

The rallygoers are expected to march to Dataran Merdeka at 1pm.