KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Police estimated that around 18,000 people took part in the “Turun Anwar” rally in the capital today, said acting Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad.

Despite the large turnout, Mohamed Usuf said the protest was peaceful.

“We would like to say thank you to those who participated in the rally today, for not stirring any unwanted trouble.

“So far, we have not received any police reports,” he told a press conference here after the crowd had dispersed.

When asked if anyone would be called in for investigation, Mohamed Usuf said police would typically carry out a post-mortem before deciding if further action is necessary.

More than 2,000 police officers and personnel were deployed for the rally, which began at 11am before protesters marched to Dataran Merdeka at noon.

The rally lasted for three hours and ended without incident.