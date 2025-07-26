KULIM, July 26 — A crash victim who was reported missing after the car he was driving skidded and caught fire on Jalan Batu Puteh-Labu Besar near here yesterday, was found safe early today.

Kulim police chief Supt Zulkifli Azizan said the victim, identified as Mohd Solehin Abd Latif, 28, was found on the roadside in Batu Puteh heading towards Labu Besar.

“At 8 am today, while police were patrolling the crash site, a 39-year-old man reported that a man clad in only his underwear was seen on the roadside walking towards Labu Besar.

“Based on the information, the search and rescue (SAR) team went straight to the location of the discovery and confirmed that the man was indeed the victim they were looking for,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to him, the crash victim was found at 8.40 am, having wandered off about 1km from the incident site.

“The victim’s condition was stable, with only minor scratches on his body. He was then taken to the Sungai Kob police station before being handed over to his family. The search was officially called off at 10 am,” he said.

Earlier, the victim was reported missing after his Perodua Kancil car was involved in a crash and found burnt in a ditch on the roadside at 5.30 am yesterday.

The victim was said to have driven out alone, and only his wallet, identity card and phone were found at the crash site.

The victim’s family is said to have also scoured the nearest hospitals, including the Baling Hospital and Kulim Hospital, but were unable to trace him. — Bernama